WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Don Schena Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,598,000 after purchasing an additional 108,605 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 171,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

