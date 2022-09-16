WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WildBrain Price Performance

WildBrain stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Get WildBrain alerts:

About WildBrain

(Get Rating)

See Also

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.