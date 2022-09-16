WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WildBrain Price Performance

WildBrain stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

About WildBrain

(Get Rating)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.