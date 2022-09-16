WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday.

WildBrain Trading Down 3.7 %

WildBrain stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. WildBrain has a 12-month low of C$2.19 and a 12-month high of C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

