Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in August

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wildpack Beverage from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of WLDPF opened at 0.14 on Friday. Wildpack Beverage has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.17.

Wildpack Beverage Company Profile

Wildpack Beverage ( OTCMKTS:WLDPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.02.

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

