Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 36,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 4.0 %

WHLM stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.