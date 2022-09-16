Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells $49,520.64 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $49,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $17.79 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

