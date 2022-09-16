William F. Scannell Sells 27,536 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,939,000 after buying an additional 164,727 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 160,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

