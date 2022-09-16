Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 5,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $186,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $131,745.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $186,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $493,871 over the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

