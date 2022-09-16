WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $47.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

WSC opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $43.71.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

