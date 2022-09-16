WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 319,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINVR opened at $0.04 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06.

