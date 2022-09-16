WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.40

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.40 and traded as low as $33.24. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 215,630 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 108.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 60.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.