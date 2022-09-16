Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in August

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,785.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $114.20.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

