Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
