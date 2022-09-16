Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Wolters Kluwer

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

(Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.