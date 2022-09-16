Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.