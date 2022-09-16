Woodward’s (WWD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27. Woodward has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. Woodward’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,522. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 161,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

