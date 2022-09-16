Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,588 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.24% of Workday worth $141,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $154.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -197.86 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,470.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $2,080,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

