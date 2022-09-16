WorkQuest Token (WQT) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $149,110.82 and approximately $267,986.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,151,500 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.