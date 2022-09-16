Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given New €48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Worldline has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $41.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

