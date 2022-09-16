Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Stock Performance

Shares of Worley stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Worley has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Worley Cuts Dividend

About Worley

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Featured Articles

