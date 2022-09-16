WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001832 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $234,162.19 and $263.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io/swap.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

