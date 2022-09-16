Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.46 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00012454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $161,333.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.23392578 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 550.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00104689 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00838789 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
