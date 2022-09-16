Wrapped Centrifuge Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $39.18 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge launched on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

