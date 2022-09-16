Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Reaches $25.60 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.26 or 0.00078399 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $25.60 million and $1.59 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 159.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 569.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.