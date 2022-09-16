WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.10.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.