Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $6.18 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.
About Wynn Macau
