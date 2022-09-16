Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $6.18 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

About Wynn Macau

(Get Rating)

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

