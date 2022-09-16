X-CASH (XCASH) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2,976.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

