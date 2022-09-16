Xaya 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,358.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $17,358.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00172245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00283531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00752273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00605002 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00261950 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

