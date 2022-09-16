xFund (XFUND) Price Hits $1,384.06

xFund (XFUND) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One xFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,384.06 or 0.07037795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xFund has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. xFund has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $359,505.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xFund alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 215.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

xFund Coin Profile

xFund’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official website is unification.com/xfund. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.