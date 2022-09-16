Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 14,533 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $25,723.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 550,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. State Street Corp increased its stake in XOS by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,032,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XOS by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 379,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOS stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. XOS has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. XOS had a net margin of 76.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that XOS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

