XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPEL by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 204,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,214,977.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,323,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,807,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 14,126 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $1,214,977.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,323,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,807,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,068 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

