Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.65. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 58,362 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Xunlei Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

