xWIN Finance (XWIN) Price Down 3.5% This Week

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003089 BTC on exchanges. xWIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $428,964.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000411 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

xWIN Finance (XWIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,391 coins. xWIN Finance’s official website is xwin.finance/#. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

