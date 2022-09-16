YAM V3 24 Hour Volume Hits $159,304.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $159,304.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars.

