Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 1,152,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 535.4 days.

Yamada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Yamada has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities. The company's Consumer Electronics segment operates a network of consumer electronics stores that sell home appliances, furniture, interior products, etc., as well as engages in the specialty retailing of private label apparel products.

