Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

YGRAF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

