Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.00.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.05). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

