Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.0985 on Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $828.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00287482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00115995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00072772 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,882,291 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.