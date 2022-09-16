Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.5 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.60.
About Yellow Cake
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow Cake (YLLXF)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.