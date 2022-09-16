Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.5 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.60.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

