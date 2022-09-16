YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $7.94 on Top Exchanges

YF Link (YFL) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $7.94 or 0.00040071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $432,805.63 and $8.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io/#.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “YF Link is a community DeFi project built around the decentralized exchange Linkswap as a hub and bridge for community DeFi projects.YFL is the governance token for the YF Link Decentalized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The token can be used to vote in the DAO and to receive cash flows from the fees generated by the ecosystem. The ecosystem of YF Link comprises multiple DeFi products, each designed to generate revenue for YFL token stakers and to synergize with the rest of the ecosystem. Of all the products, three of the most significant are:• Linkswap – a decentralized exchange. • Linkpad – a community owned VC fund. • Sprout – a presale launchpad for new DeFi projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

