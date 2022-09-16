YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Price Hits $23.96 on Exchanges

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $23.96 or 0.00122317 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $95,521.54 and $65,031.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About YFDAI.FINANCE
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.