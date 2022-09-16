Yield App (YLD) Market Cap Tops $18.09 Million

Yield App (YLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Yield App has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Yield App coin can now be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Yield App has a total market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $372,455.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.23392578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 550.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00104689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00838789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yield App Coin Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,590,838 coins. The official website for Yield App is www.yield.app. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yield App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Yield App

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

