Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $43,133.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 157% against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.87 or 0.31446991 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 570% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00847624 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance.
Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
