Yield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $139,592.06 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $139,592.06 and approximately $48,689.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official website is yieldprotocol.org. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

