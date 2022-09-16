Yieldly Self Reported Market Cap Hits $929,975.15 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded down 16% against the dollar. Yieldly has a total market cap of $929,975.15 and approximately $30,128.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 537.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.00 or 0.19253257 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00837516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Yieldly’s launch date was June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

