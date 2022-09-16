YooShi Hits Market Cap of $41.27 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. YooShi has a market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $510,451.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YooShi has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000419 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YOOSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io.

YooShi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

