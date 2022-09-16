Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on MiMedx Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

MDXG stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.75. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,946 shares of company stock valued at $272,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

