Zcash Price Tops $57.15 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $57.15 or 0.00285585 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $873.20 million and $44.12 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00115253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00072403 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,279,881 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

