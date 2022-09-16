ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0296 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ZClassic has a market cap of $274,841.42 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00286301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00115548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

