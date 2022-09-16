Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in Zenvia by 730.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 839,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 738,366 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Stock Performance

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.39. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zenvia Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Zenvia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

