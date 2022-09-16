ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Reaches $280.66 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. ZEON has a total market cap of $280.66 million and $528,933.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

